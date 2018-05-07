UMD Softball Preps for 2nd NCAA Appearance Under Coach Walter

The Bulldogs face Arkansas Tech in the NCAA Central Regional

DULUTH, Minn.- After another 40 win season for the UMD Softball team the Bulldogs have found themselves back in the NCAA’s big dance for the 2nd time in just 3 years. Incidentally, this is also Head Coach Jen Walter’s 3rd year since taking over the job. Under Coach Walter, UMD has earned an impressive 110 wins, with just 46 losses, 59 of those wins coming against NSIC opponents. Now, however, is less familiar territory as Walter and the Bulldogs hope to be more than just participants in this years NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Jen Walter, “Two years ago was more of a ‘hey, lets just…’ you know it was a great opportunity? And we didn’t really know what to expect– at least I didn’t. But this year, you know, we’ve been there, we know the caliber of play, we feel good about who we are and what we can do.”

Senior Hannah Schmoll, “This whole year has kind of been like ‘you know, this the team, if we’re going to do it this year, what a way to go out.’ and I think this team, we have the drive and talent to do it so I think, you know, we’re going to make a run and a lot of teams should be scared to play us.”

One of the biggest questions facing UMD at the start of the season was how quickly the ‘Dogs young roster. would be able to contribute at the plate, but, with 91 RBI and 28 home runs between new comers Jessica Bren and Hermantown native Jordyn Thomas alone, inexperienced hitters isn’t a concern.

Jordyn Thomas, “We are here for a reason, and we have made it this far for a reason, and that we’re all good players, and that we can play at this level together.”

Natalie Wright, “Even the younger class men, they hold their own type of leadership, you know, whether it’s for their own grade or even us seniors looking up to them in our own way, this whole team knows their own roles.”