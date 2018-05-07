Vista Queen Arrives In Duluth Port For 2018 Season

Vista Owner Says City Will Be Building Temporary Docking For Safe Harbor During Seawall Construction

DULUTH, Minn. – There is a sigh of relief and excitement for the Vista Fleet’s 2018 tourism season with the arrival of the Vista Queen boat in the port of Duluth.

Boat tours begin on Wednesday and the bigger Vista Star will arrive on Thursday.

Owner Justin Steinbach said after he did a story last week with FOX 21’s Dan Hanger about safety concerns involving the delayed seawall reconstruction in the Minnesota Slip, the city told him crews will be making changes to a temporary dock in the slip so both boats can have safe harbor starting Wednesday.

“It was nice to finally get the decision-makers down here on site, and once they actually looked at the facilities and what was happening, we were able to address my concerns fairly quickly,” Steinbach explained.

Steinbach says the city is also now helping him find temporary safe harbor elsewhere for both boats in June when crews will be rebuilding the portion of the seawall where the boats are normally housed.