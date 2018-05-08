Child Abuse Victim and Author Speaks Out

Event Was Sponsored by The Hills Youth Services

DULUTH, Minn.-Back in 2016, a study was released by the group Child Trends showing nearly 700,000 children were abused in this country, or about one in a hundred.

Today an international best–selling author visited the Holiday Inn in downtown Duluth to share her story that involved a terrifying childhood filled with abuse.

The event, which was sponsored by The Hills Youth and Family Services, was meant to provide direction for anyone facing an abusive situation.

“Many people suffer for what happened to them as children,” said Catherine McCall, author of “Never Tell.” “They are hoping to hear things that process [what happened to them].”

The author later overcame her abuse to become a counselor herself.

To find out more about her book, visit this website: http://www.catherinemccall.net/