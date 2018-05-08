Cloquet Police Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman

Lois was Last Seen on May 7th

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.

Lois Laverne Featherly was last seen on May 7th at approximately 8 p.m.

Featherly is 5’4” and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

She was last seen at 810 Cloquet Avenue and was wearing black pants and a pink top.

She may be driving a grey 4-door 2002 Chevy Blazer with MN handicapped license plate 7365HP.

She does not have her phone or her purse on her.

If you have any information regarding Lois’ whereabouts please contact 911 immediately.