Dig Resumes Near Where Cold Case Teen’s Body Found in 2008

Officers are Looking for the Remains of 12-year-old Kimberly King

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in 1986 was found more than a decade ago.

Authorities believe up to half a dozen bodies of missing girls could be buried in a wooded area northeast of Detroit.

Dwyer says “there’s maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there” and that police “certainly are convinced we have the right area.”

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells WJBK-TV that officers are excavating Tuesday at the site in Macomb Township for the remains of 12-year-old Kimberly King who last was seen in 1979.

Officers using shovels and excavation equipment began digging at the Macomb Township site Monday.

Dwyer has said they are prepared to continue the work throughout the week.

In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to the area and the remains of Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen.

Zarzycki had been dating Ream’s son at the time of her disappearance.

Ream was convicted of her murder and is serving life in prison.