Duluth Tourism Tax Collection on Record Pace

Tourism industry leaders met to discuss how to expand on record-setting 2017

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s hotel motel and food and beverage taxes brought in about $2.3 million through March of this year. That’s about six percent more revenue than at that time last year.

Visit Duluth held a meeting in Duluth with local businesses to discuss ways to continue to improve after their record-setting last year.

“The economic impact is significant but it also provides, we’re an industry that provides fundamental skills for people developing careers and so they may not remain in our hospitality field but they may carry those skill sets forward into other areas,” said Anna Tanski, President & CEO of Visit Duluth.

About two-thirds of Duluth visitors come from the Twin Cities area.

To attract more guests, Visit Duluth recently had a whole Metro Transit Light Rail train wrapped in Duluth images.