Educators Celebrated on Teacher Appreciation Day

One Local Business Giving Away Books to Teachers

DULUTH, Minn.-Throughout the country today, teachers are being celebrated because it’s National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Some businesses are giving teachers special deals as a way of saying thank you, including Duluth’s Once Upon a Child, which buys and sells used items for children.

The owners say they have a special appreciation for educators, due to a family connection to teaching.

“My mother is a teacher; she’s been a teacher for 30 years and I just can’t imagine this world without teachers,” said Emily Austin, owner of Once Upon a Child. “I think it’s one of the hardest jobs.”

Once Upon a Child is located at 5115 Burning Tree Road. They will be giving away books to teachers until 8 p.m. tonight.