Elite Beach Volleyball Tournament Comes to Skyline Lanes

Tournament to be Hosted Memorial Day Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – An elite volleyball competition is coming to Duluth.

Skyline Lanes is hosting an AVPFirst Tournament and AVPNext Tournament.

This is taking place Saturday, May 26 – Sunday, May 27 at Skyline Lanes.

The tournament has been in the Twin Cities before, but this is the first time this tournament has been held in Duluth.

AVPFirst is for juniors only – Age divisions include 14U, 16U, and 18U. This will be Saturday, May 26.

AVPNext is for pros an amateurs – Men’s and Women’s Open Division. This tournament will be on Sunday, May 27.

League beach volleyball play has started at Skyline Lanes and they’re still taking teams.

