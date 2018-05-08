Gardening Season Still a Few Weeks Away

Potatoes and Onions Can be Planted Now

DULUTH, Minn.-The temperatures are rising across the Northland which may lead you to want to scratch your gardening itch.

Experts warn though, that it’s still too early to plant most items other than vegetables like potatoes and onions.

The peak season for planting is still a few weeks away, which can be frustrating for some local gardeners.

“We are certainly more anxious because we do have such long winters and spring is late and you start seeing the color in the magazines and TV shows and it tells us, let’s get going; most people know, you got to hold back,” said Rod Saline, the owner of Engwall’s.

The owner of Engwall’s said that the last few years have been great for growing.