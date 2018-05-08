Glensheen Mansion to Host Free Classic Tours for Moms on Mother’s Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Mother’s Day is coming up and Glensheen Mansion is offering a fun way to spend time your mom.

The Historic Congdon Estate is offering free Classic Tours for mothers on Sunday, May 13.

This is in honor of Clara Congdon.

The mansion is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Also in May, Glensheen is once again hosting Shark Watching Society Bonfires.

From 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesdays in May anyone is welcome to join a bonfire on the shore of Lake Superior at Glensheen Mansion.

Meanwhile, on Saturdays in May, Glensheen is partnering with the Lake Superior Zoo.

From 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. the zoo will host animal appearances at the end of tours.

For more information on all of these activities, head to www.glensheen.org.