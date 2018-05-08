Housing Summit Aims to Find Solutions to Duluth Housing Crisis

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth is one of the least affordable housing markets in Minnesota and there are not enough units to fill the housing need.

Affordable housing summits brought Duluthians together at First Lutheran Church on Superior Street and Gloria Dei Church in Lakeside.

The meetings aimed to collect ideas from the community about how to solve the housing crisis.

“It’s incredibly important that we address the housing crisis in Duluth,” said Emily Nygren, a volunteer with the Affordable Housing Coalition. “It’s only going to get progressively worse unless we do something about it now and we hear from community members.”

More summits will be held on Thursday night at the Damiano Center and First Covenant Church.