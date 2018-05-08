A Look at Iran’s Nuclear Program Under 2015 Deal

Iran Denies Ever Seeking Atomic Weapons

(AP) – President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will withdraw the United States from a 2015 agreement with Iran and world powers under which Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

European countries and other proponents of the deal say it prevents Iran from quickly developing nuclear weapons. Critics of the deal, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, say it doesn’t go far enough, and that sunset provisions would allow Iran to resume its pursuit of nuclear weapons in the future.

Iran denies ever seeking atomic weapons, and has committed to not doing so as part of the agreement.

It’s unclear how Iran would respond to such a move, but analysts say it is unlikely to immediately resume its pre-2015 nuclear activities.

Here’s where Iran’s nuclear program stands under the deal: