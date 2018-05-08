Northland Preparations for Fishing Opener

This year the opener is Saturday, May 12th, and several businesses across the Northland are busy getting ready.

DULUTH, Minn. – The tradition of testing the waters and going fishing continues this weekend for the 2018 Minnesota Fishing Opener.

About half a million anglers usually head out for the occasion.

The fishing opener is what some consider a Minnesota holiday.

“It’s pretty exciting times,” said Fisherman’s Corner Owner Scott Van Valkenburg. “It kind of gives you the fear it gets you going again.”

“We’re just getting all the gear ready, making sure all tackles laned up,” said Van Valkenburg. “Lot of guys buzzing up for eels, getting tip tops repaired, lot of spinner components going out.”

The fishing season opens for walleye, sauger, northern pike and trout in lakes.

“You see people every year on opening traditionally; it’s exciting you get to talk some stories,” said Van Valkenburg. “A lot of these guys have been out watching the waters, see what they look like already.”

The cold weather delayed ice–out on some lakes and rivers, but that isn’t getting in the way.

People are still excited to get out there.

“Fish lake will be hot and heavy and we did so well last year. just know where the stumps and logs and that type of structure is and you’ll find the walleyes,” said Van Valkenburg

Stokke’s Meat Market in Duluth plans for the opener by having everything you think you’ll need to go on your fishing trip.

“Just getting our stuff full our meats, our sticks, our meat case especially,” said Stokke’s Meat Market Manager Sean Hartley. “We have brats, burgers and steaks.”

The opener is an important day for Stokke’s.

“Fishing is big up here and fishing opener is huge. it’s the start of the summer and the start of summer for us and the start of big business,” said Hartley.

No matter where you go fish, you’re reminded to stay safe and you can start by wearing a life jacket.

“Just be careful on the lake, that’s the big important one. it’s going to be shallow,” said Van Valkenburg.