Ten Reported Cases of E. coli in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and public health agencies in other states are working together to investigate the recent outbreak of E. coli O157 infections associated with romaine lettuce.

So far there have been ten cases in Minnesota which have been linked to eating romaine lettuce.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Health, “Three of these cases were hospitalized and two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially fatal complication that can include kidney failure and other severe problems.”

“Do not eat, buy, or sell romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma growing region,” said Kirk Smith, manager of the Foodborne, Waterborne, Vectorborne, and Zoonotic Diseases section. “The Yuma growing region includes part of western Arizona and extends into the Imperial Valley of southeastern California, but does not include Salinas Valley or other growing regions in California.”

Symptoms of E.coli O157 can include stomach cramps and diarrhea, often with bloody stools, but typically there is no fever involved.

Symptoms typically appear two to five days after exposure to the bacteria.

People most at risk for complications are children younger than 10, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.