Toppers Pizza Construction Update

DULUTH, Minn. – Toppers Pizza will be opening their doors next month.

The Grand Opening is scheduled to be in mid-to-late June.

“We will be giving out free pizza for a year to the first 50 people in line,” says General Manager Justin Lyons.

The Toppers Pizza in Duluth will be located at 1231 East 9th Street across from the Cenex.