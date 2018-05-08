Trampled by Turtles Confirmed for Minnesota State Fair
Tickets Will go on Sale May 11
DULUTH, Minn. – Trampled by Turtles is confirmed to play the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer.
Duluth’s favorite bluegrass band is scheduled to perform on Saturday August 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and will go on sale May 11 at 12:00 p.m.
Trampled by Turtles released a new record, Life is Good on the Open Road, on May 4 after a two-year break.
The band will be part of The Current’s Music On-A-Stick with special guests Lord Huron and Lissie.
For more information about tickets or to see who else is performing this year you can visit www.mnstatefair.org.