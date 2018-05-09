Body of Swimmer Pulled From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

The Body was Located Tuesday Night
The Associated Press,

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – Authorities have recovered the body of a missing swimmer from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.

Police identify the victim as 49-year-old Shannon Shaw of Waite Park.

Witnesses told police that they saw Shaw walk into the river about 4:30 p.m. Monday and start to swim across. They lost sight of him when he was about halfway.

Authorities searched by boat and with a drone Monday night, and a dive team was on scene.

On Tuesday, they brought in Tom Crossmon of Crossmon Consulting to use side scan sonar to search the river.

Crossmon located Shaw’s body Tuesday night.

