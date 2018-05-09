Cloquet/Duluth KOA Journey Campground Opens for 2018 Season

KOA is Celebrating Their 56th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the rainy weather across the Northland, the Cloquet/Duluth KOA Journey campground is now open for the summer 2018 season.

“Campground owners at KOAs throughout the U.S. and Canada have been working hard to get ready for the season ahead,” said KOA President Toby O’Rourke. “They’re ready to provide outstanding experiences to their guests, and we are all looking forward to a fantastic season ahead.”

For the third annual “What’s Behind the Yellow Sign?” Giveaway, KOA partnered with Keystone RV Company to give one lucky grand prize winner a Keystone Passport ROV Travel Trailer valued at $19,800 as well as a $500 KOA gift card and $1,000 in cash.

The Giveaway will run through May 31 and campers can enter daily at www.BehindTheSignGiveaway.com or on the Kampgrounds of America, Inc. Facebook page.

Kampgrounds of America is celebrating their 56th anniversary in 2018.