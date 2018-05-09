County Assessor Team Revisiting Downtown Property Valuations
DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Administrator’s Office has responded to concerns the downtown business community has expressed in regards to the Assessor’s Office recent notices of Estimated Market Value.
In a recent statement released by St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray the county acknowledges that after careful review they identified “several issues in calculations that resulted in inappropriately high estimated market values for many of these properties.”
To correct the issue the county assessor team will be revisiting valuations of downtown properties and will look at other solutions for future assessing to ensure that this issue does not happen again.
If you need to submit a formal appeal or have questions about property values:
- Call the County Assessor’s Office at 218-726-2304 so that we may address any questions that you have as well as any concerns with your estimated market value.
- Make an appointment for the City of Duluth Local Board of Appeal and Equalization by calling 218-730-5350. That meeting is scheduled for May 16 at 4:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers. If you are unable to attend that meeting, written appeals may be sent to: City Treasurer, 411 W 1st Street, Room 105, Duluth, MN 55802. Please be aware that all values are subject to percentage changes by the State Board of Equalization.