County Assessor Team Revisiting Downtown Property Valuations

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Administrator’s Office has responded to concerns the downtown business community has expressed in regards to the Assessor’s Office recent notices of Estimated Market Value.

In a recent statement released by St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray the county acknowledges that after careful review they identified “several issues in calculations that resulted in inappropriately high estimated market values for many of these properties.”

To correct the issue the county assessor team will be revisiting valuations of downtown properties and will look at other solutions for future assessing to ensure that this issue does not happen again.

If you need to submit a formal appeal or have questions about property values: