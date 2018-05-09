Detour Planned for Water Main Work This Weekend on Mesaba Avenue

There Will be no Impact on Northbound Mesaba Avenue

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Public Works Department announced they will be closing the south bound lanes of Mesaba Avenue at West 4th Street starting Friday May 11.

The closure will take place at about 8 p.m. and will be closed through Monday at around 6 a.m.

The closure is to facilitate the continuation of a critical water main construction project that started last week.

A detour route will be in place utilizing 4th Avenue West for southbound traffic.

Truck traffic is encouraged to use alternative routes during the weekend construction.

There will be no traffic impact to northbound Mesaba Avenue.