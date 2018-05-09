Dockside Fish Market Prepares for Busy Tourist Season

The local market has been a staple in the community for nearly 20 years.

GRAND MARAIS, Minn.- Warmer weather is coming and so are the tourists. Grand Marais is known as a popular Northshore destination and right now local businesses are gearing up to be fully packed.

The Dockside Fish Market has been a staple in Grand Marias for 20 years. Known for their locally caught fish, the hottest item on the menu is the fish and chips. But this month is different than seasons past, as the owners are handing over the business and ready to enjoy retirement.

“Well it’s bittersweet no question about that,” owner Shele Tolftey said. “So transition period right now and we feel fortunate that the people coming in, to takeover have such a great background with fish and markets,” current Dockside Fish Market owner Shele Tolfety said.

The Fish Market will have the same items on the menu with a few new additions.

Visit the Dockside Fish Market for more information.