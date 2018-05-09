Duluth Community Garden Offers Space For Gardeners Affected By Husky Explosion

According to a Chemical Engineering Expert, The Soil Near the Explosion Site May Not Be Safe To Grow In

If you live 30 miles south or five miles east of the Husky Energy site you might want to hold off on gardening this year.

According to a Chemical Engineering expert at UMD, the topsoil in these places could be contaminated by harmful chemicals.

Pollutants could get into food grown in that soil. The Duluth Community Garden wants to help people affected and is offering up plots on their side of the bridge.

“We’re here to help people garden who can’t otherwise garden, who don’t have access to the space so why not? Why shouldn’t that apply to our neighbors? We have the space for them,” said Starr Brainerd.

The plots offered to Wisconsin residents are in the “Cook Home Garden” located on Arrowhead Road.

Contact the Duluth Community Garden office for more details about how to get a plot.