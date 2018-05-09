Financial Expert Gives Tips for College Graduates Entering Workforce

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s graduation time and thousands of college grads are now heading into the workforce.

Unfortunately, many of these millennials are moving forward in life with college loan debt and not much knowledge on managing finances.

This morning, Lead Advisor for Great Waters Financial Barry Bigelow stopped by FOX 21 to give some tips.

Here are four subjects he says grads need to focus on:

Create a budget

Start saving immediately

Avoid falling into debt

Educate yourself

For more information, or to get in touch with Bigelow, head to greatwatersfinancial.com or call 218-464-4399.