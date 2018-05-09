Hermantown Rebuilding New Fire Halls

In March 2018, Hermantown awarded the contract to TNT Aggregates, LLC.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown is making room for new fire halls and the demolition of the old fire halls has already started this week.

Fire Hall #3 is no longer standing and by Thursday, May 10, Fire Hall #2 will begin to come down.

City officials say those fire halls didn’t meet proper Hermantown Fire Department operational needs any longer.

They were too short to fit standardized trucks and had roof issues.

The city determined it was more cost effective to build new fire halls at the same location instead of repairing the old ones.

“Dayroom, where they can sit down after a fire and review things or if they were in there doing maintenance and repair work they would have a place to kind of sit down,” said City Administrator John Mulder. “There’s showers to clean up after the fire. There’s lockers where they can keep some of their gear. So we have three stalls.”

In the works since 2014 the project is funded by General Obligation Bonds and is scheduled to be completed by Dec.

The fire department will use the main fire hall on Maple Grove road during the construction.

Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of May.