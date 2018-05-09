Letter Carrier Food Drive Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. —

This week, it’s time for the largest food drive in the region and all you need to do is leave your donation by the mailbox.

This morning local non-profits kicked off the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive at the West Duluth Super One.

Area residents will receive grocery bags and are encouraged to put food donations that will be picked up through the rest of the week, ending on Saturday.

The most needed items are those high in protein, but also non-perishables like rice, peanut butter, pasta, and canned veggies.

“We love what we do. We like our jobs,” says Duluth letter carrier Mike Sylvester. “We feel really connected to our communities and our customers. It’s a good chance to really give back to those communities and there’s a huge need out there.” :10

this food drive is made possible with the work of letter carriers and volunteers.