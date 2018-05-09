Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Woman in Mendota Heights Office

Nguyen Will be Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison

Lucifer Nguyen

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a home invasion and manhunt that left one woman dead.

Forty-five-year-old Lucifer Nguyen of New Hope pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Authorities say that last June, Nguyen entered a Mendota Heights home with a gun and demanded cash.

He then crashed the car he was driving, ran into a senior living center and forced an employee into a laundry room at gunpoint.

While authorities were evacuating the center, they got a report of blood seeping from underneath an office door in a nearby building.

Authorities found the body of 48-year-old Beverly Cory of Maplewood.

Prosecutors say that under the plea agreement, Nguyen will be sentenced Friday to more than 45 years in prison.

He could be released with supervision after 30.