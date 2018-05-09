Mayor Larson Fights for Duluth Streets at State Capitol

The Provision Still has to be Approved by Lawmakers

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth took its fight for fixing its streets to the state Capitol today.

In November voters approved the half percent sales tax to fix local streets.

That provision, still has to be approved by Minnesota lawmakers.

Today, Mayor Emily Larson made her pitch for why it’s so important for the city.

“We have 424 miles of streets that are used by 86,000 residents, 35,000 daily commuters in the city of Duluth and 6.5 million tourists,” said Mayor Larson. “So we find this a good regional approach for us.”

It’s expected that the city’s request could get rolled up into a bigger tax bill before it’s approved.