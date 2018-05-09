Pier B Hold Job Fair, Addresses Employment Needs

DULUTH, Minn. —

Pier B Resort had a job fair earlier today, and when Fox 21 arrived the turnout was…a bit underwhelming.

The resort and its restaurant, Silos, opened back in 2016, and they are hiring for the upcoming tourist season.

They are specifically looking for line cooks at the restaurant and desk clerks for the hotel.

But in recent times, the number of applicants for open jobs has dwindled, something managers have had to deal with even in times where they really need workers.

“I remember when I first started in the restaurant industry back in 1995, we would get 5 to 10 job applications a day,” said Food and Beverage Director Casey Pohl. “Today, we’re lucky if we get that in a month.”

Those at Pier B say they’re willing to train people who don’t yet have much experience in the service industry and their jobs do include benefits.