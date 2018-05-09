Search for Missing Woman Ends in Lake County, No Foul Play Suspected

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – Officials say the body of Tawhna Jolee Pringle, 30, was located Tuesday, May 8 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

According to authorities, Pringle was found roughly 100 feet off the Dunka River Road near Babbitt and approximately 2.2 miles from where officials found her vehicle on February 7, 2018.

Officials say there does not appear to be foul play involved.

They say Pringle’s death was likely caused by hypothermia and exposure to the extreme cold.

An autopsy will be done to provide more details about the cause of death.

On Tuesday, a search was organized by family, friends, law enforcement and search and rescue members.