Senior Citizen Taken To ICU After Assaulted on DTA Bus

The Victim Told Police the Assault Happened After A Dispute About Swearing

A 71-year-old man is recovering from life-threatening injuries after an assault that all started with a dispute about “swearing” on a DTA bus.

Jeremy John Baumgart, 40 is charged with third-degree-assault inflicting substantial bodily harm for the crime.

Police say when the senior citizen man asked him to stop swearing on the bus Saturday afternoon Baumgart punched him in the face.

The criminal report states that the DTA bus driver told Baumgart to get off the bus at the stop on West Michigan Street. When he did, he dragged the 71-year-old man off with him.

Baumgart reportedly kept punching the man in the face until witnesses tried to stop him, and a Duluth Police Officer happened to come across the scene.

The 71-year-old man was put in the ICU with a broken eye socket, and bleeding of the brain, his condition has since stabilized.

Police say Baumgart was intoxicated at the time, they took him to detox before arresting him and taking him to jail. The DTA did not respond to FOX 21’s phone call requesting information about the incident or the bus driver Wednesday.