Superior Police Take It To the Sky With Drone Technology In Husky Fire Response

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It turns out new technology high in the sky was a big help in battling the Husky Refinery fire last month.

Drone footage from the Superior Police Department made it easier to determine if the scene was safe for firefighters.

The Superior Police Department has a Tactical Technology Team.

Some of these officers fly a drone in their free time or for fun.

And one officer who lives in the neighborhood raced to the scene when he first heard the explosion.

Other members of the special team arrived within 30 minutes of the initial explosion and within five minutes after the fire reignited.

The thick black smoke blocked most of the visuals for firefighing efforts.

The four member Tactical Technology Unit linked up with the Husky Emergency Response Team to get better views from the air.

“We were able to fly the drone and get a nice aerial shot of what we were looking at in terms of the size of the fire, what the damage was and if maybe other dangers existed in sending actual firefighting personnel into would not be ideal,” said Superior Police Department Officer Bradley Jago.

The Superior Police Department uses what it calls an “introductory drone package” and officers train weekly with it.

Since last Nov. Superior Police have used a drone 11 times, mostly for major crimes like robberies and kidnappings, but it was also used during the Cooper Elementary School fire.