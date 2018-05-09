Tourism Season Brings Big Money to Douglas County

$100 Million Spent by Tourists in Douglas County in 2017

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Douglas County had a great year when it comes to tourism in 2017, as they brought in nearly $100 million dollars to the area.

That’s according to a study by the group Tourism Economics, who says that travel spending was up about five percent compared to last year in the county.

Those numbers are all a sign for local tourism officials that Douglas County is becoming a destination for travelers and Lake Superior is a big reason why.

“We capitalize on our natural resources,” said Taylor Pedersen, president of the Superior Chamber of Commerce. “That’s a big driver in our community…people love to come and see the lake.”

Throughout Wisconsin, travelers spending generated $1.5 billion dollars in 2017 and another $1.2 billion in federal taxes.