Traffic on U.S. Highway 53 in Superior Diverted for Water Main break

Traffic Will be Diverted Until Thursday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Traffic on a section of Highway 53 in Superior was reduced to two lanes and closed to large trucks Tuesday afternoon due to a water main break in the road.

According to a release sent out by Superior Water, Light & Power “the northbound lanes of Highway 53 (East Second Street) between 18th Avenue East and Ninth Avenue East in Superior will be closed until 12 p.m. on Thursday until repairs are complete.”

Traffic will be diverted to the two southbound lanes utilizing one lane for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound traffic.

Large trucks will be detoured off of Highway 53 with signage available for other available routes.

SWL&P crews are working to complete the repairs as quickly and safely as possible.