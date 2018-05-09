Trump to Greet North Korea Detainees Upon Return to U.S.

Summit Date and Place Will be Announced in Next Three Days

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is set to greet three Americans who were detained in North Korea when they return to the U.S. early Thursday.

Trump is promising “quite a scene” at a middle-of-the-night arrival ceremony outside Washington.

Their release is the latest sign of improving relations between two longtime adversaries as they prepare for a historic summit.

The detainees were released after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea on Wednesday to finalize plans for a summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North’s leader.

Trump has ruled out the Korean demilitarized zone as a site for the summit, and promises the summit’s date and place would be announced within the next three days.