WEB EXTRA: Duluth FC Advances to Second Round of U.S. Open Cup

The Bluegreens defeat the Fusion 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC took on Dakota Fusion FC in round one of their first ever U.S. Open Cup tournament. The Bluegreens hosted the Fusion Wednesday night at Malosky Stadium.

In the first half, Duluth FC found themselves down 1-0 within the first minute of the match. But later on, the Bluegreens would get their first goal of the season, courtesy of Joe Watt. The momentum continued with a goal by Ricardo Ramos to give Duluth a 2-1 lead. The Bluegreens went into halftime up 3-1.

In the second half, the Fusion fought back with three goals of their own and the game would be tied at 4. The teams went into extra time. But the extra session wasn’t enough, leading the teams to a shootout where Duluth FC came out on top. Vladik Margolin scored the game winning goal for the Bluegreens.