Cloquet Gets Home Win Over Rivals Proctor

Lumberjacks defeat the Rails 9-3 in a battle of top ranked teams

CLOQUET, Minn.- Two of the best high school baseball teams in the Northland went head to head at Mettner Field on Thursday as Cloquet hosted Proctor. The Lumberjacks got the win 9-3 as they push their record to 8-3. The Rails fall to an identical 8-3.