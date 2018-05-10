CSS Dominates UWS in UMAC Baseball Tournament

The Saints defeat the Yellowjackets 19-4

DULUTH, Minn. – UWS started their day taking on Northland College at Wade Stadium. The Yellowjackets showed no mercy, crushing the Lumberjacks 14-2.

But that luck would not continue with them into the second game against CSS. The Saints got things going early, putting up 8 runs in the first inning alone. Jake Sande was on the mound for St Scholastica lasting through the sixth inning, where the the Yellowjackets attempted to battle back, stringing together 4 runs. But at that point, the gap was too wide. UWS fell to CSS 19-4.