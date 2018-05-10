‘Hands-Free’ Bill Advances to House Floor for Vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The debate continued at the Minnesota Capitol over a bill that would require drivers to put down their phones.

The “hands-free” bill previously stalled in committees, but there is a new push to get the measure approved before the Senate ends.

This morning the hands-free bill passed the House Ways and Means Committee and will now advance to the House floor for a vote.

The bill would ban using a phone while a vehicle is in traffic unless it’s for an emergency or in a hands-free mode such as using Bluetooth.