Knowing Who and Where Your Food is From

Market Day Duluth hosts a meet and greet to sign-up for a CSA.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s that time of year for locally grown fresh produce to start hitting the stands, one local market is helping you know where and who your food comes from.

Starting in June Market Day Duluth will host its own farmers market, through Community Supported Agriculture. To prepare for the season today individuals could come in and signup for the CSA and meet with the people behind the product.

“You also want to know that it’s not coming from California and not being trucked for four or five days across the country,” Market Day Duluth owner Lanae Rhoads “So meeting your farmer is a fantastic way to know that your food right from this area.”

A wide variety of businesses are showcased from baked good, vegetables, to flowers. You can sign-up with an individual farmer to receive their product for pickup once a week at Market Day Duluth.

For more information visit Market Day Duluth.