Mother’s Day on the North Shore Scenic Railroad

The train will take you 90 miles up the North Shore.

DULUTH, Minn.- There are plenty of ways to show your mom some love on Mother’s Day this Sunday. it’s become a tradition for some to hope on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The train offers a special Mother’s Day Luncheon which sells out every year. Moms can enjoy a 90 minute trip to Two Harbors while enjoying lunch in what’s called the “Historic Dinning Car.”

“We have families that come here all the time for special occasions it’s a great place to come it’s a unique thing to do to enjoy the family and also get to enjoy Duluth as well,” North Shore Scenic Railroad Station Master Josh Miller said.

This upcoming Sunday is a popular day in general for the train station. Families can still purchase a regular ticket to take mom up the North Shore.

For more information visit North Shore Scenic Railroad.