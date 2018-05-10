Reality Company Hosts Kids Day Party

Keller Williams Realty holds a day every year to give back to the community

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids got the chance to play some games and have some fun at Keller Williams Realty on Thursday.

Every year, Keller Williams Realty holds Red Day, where they invite the community to come and share in activities and togetherness.

“We just want to do as much as we can to give back and get to know people,” realtor Kayla Vang said. “What’s life without knowing your community and trying to make it a better place?”

This year, Keller Williams Realty is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club.