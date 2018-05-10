Road Closures Expected for Bent Paddle Festiversary on Saturday

Street Closures Will Start at 10:00 a.m.

photo: facebook/@bentpaddlebrewing

DULUTH, Minn. – Street closures are expected for the Bent Paddle Festiversary Event this Saturday May 12.

The closures will be from Michigan Street from 18th Avenue West to 20th Avenue West, and 19th Avenue West from Lower Michigan Street to Superior Street starting at 10:00 a.m.

‘No Parking’ signs will be in place during the event on Michigan Street and 19th Avenue West.

Vehicles that are in violation of the ‘No Parking’ areas will be subject to tagging and towing.

Roads are expected to reopen at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The Duluth Police Department is asking drivers to use caution in the area during the event, and to watch for barricades, no parking signs, and pedestrians.