Road Closures Expected for YWCA Mother’s Day Walk/Run Saturday

Street Closures Will Start at 7:15 a.m.

photo: facebook/@clydeironworks

DULUTH, Minn. – Clyde Iron Works will be hosting the Y.W.C.A Mother’s Day Walk/Run on Saturday May 12 which will require street closures starting at 7:15 a.m.

The 5K Run will start at 7:45 a.m. and the 2 mile Walk will start at 8:30 a.m.

Portions of Michigan Street, Carlton Street and Superior Street between 30th Avenue West and 39th Avenue West will be closed for the event.

Roads will reopen at approximately 10 a.m.

City Officials are reminding drivers in the area of the event to be alert for closed streets, pedestrians, and officer’s directing traffic.