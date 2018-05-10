SLRA Seeks Volunteers for River Clean-up

St. Louis River Alliance to Host Annual Event on Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend several Northlanders are stepping up once again to keep the St. Louis River clean.

The St. Louis River Alliance is looking for volunteers to take part in their annual river clean-up event.

It’s taking place on Saturday, May 12 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interested individuals and organizations may contact the St. Louis River Alliance to find out more about volunteering for this clean-up effort.

Volunteers may sign up for one, two or three hours.

Gloves, bags, buckets and litter pickers will be provided.

For more information head to stlouisriver.org, or contact Sarah at 218-733-9520 or sarahgrenberg@stlouisriver.org.