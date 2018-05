Softball Preps: Superior, Denfeld Come Out On Top

Spartans defeat Rice Lake 1-0, Hunters top Marshall 11-2

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Spartans hosted Rice Lake Thursday afternoon. Junior pitcher and recent Binghampton University commit, Mady Stariha was on fire with eight strikeouts. Stariha also drove in the only run of the game as the Spartans defeated the Warriors 1-0.

In other action, Duluth Denfeld knocked off Duluth Marshall 11-2.