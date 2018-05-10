Street Tax Discussed at Capitol

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth took its fight for fixing streets to the state Capitol yesterday.

In November voters approved the half percent sales tax to fix local streets.

That provision has to be approved by Minnesota Lawmakers.

Yesterday, Mayor Larson made her pitch to a Senate Committee for why it is so important for the city.

“We have 424 miles of streets that are used by 86,000 residents, 35,000 daily commuters into the city of Duluth and 6.7 million tourists. So we find that this a good regional center approach for us.”

It’s expected that the city’s request could get rolled up into a bigger tax bill before it’s approved by the Minnesota Legislature.

The sessions ends May 21st.