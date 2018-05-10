Summit is set: Trump-Kim to meet June 12 in Singapore

Summit in Singapore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is envisioning “a very special moment for world peace” after announcing he will meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for summit talks in Singa pore on June 12.

Trump revealed the highly anticipated setting and date after hosting a 3 a.m., made-for-TV welcome home for three Americans who had been held by Kim’s government.

Trump and Kim have agreed to the first face-to-face North Korea-U.S. summit since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Trump says the U.S. is aiming for “denuclearization” of the entire Korean peninsula.

Kim has suspended nuclear and missile tests and put his nuclear program up for negotiation, but questions remain about how serious his offer is.