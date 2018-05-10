Superior Police Dept. Swears In New Officers

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It was the annual Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony on Thursday. Superior Police welcomed five new officers to the department, as they swore to serve their community.

“I still can remember the day that I was sworn in and took the oath of office, and I remember how proud I was, and how exciting it was for me,” Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said. “I truly find fulfillment in being able to bring new officers to the department, and hope that they can start a career that’s been as fulfilling as mine.”

Awards for going above and beyond the line of duty were also handed out to officers and staff to show appreciation for the work they do, that often goes unseen by the general public.