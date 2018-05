Two Harbors Students Hold Talent Show For Local Seniors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Some 6th graders in Two Harbors performed in a talent show at a couple assisted-living facilities.

Student Dominic Mullen sang Riptide by Vance Joy.

Mullen was just one of a bunch of students who showed off all types of talents – like singing, skits, poetry and other performances.

Teacher Nadine Uremovich says it was the kids’ idea to do this as part of their community service project.