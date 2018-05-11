14-year-old Arrested, 1 Shot at CA High School

The School Remains on Lockdown

PALMDALE, Calif. – Officials say a 14-year-old high school student has been taken into custody after shooting a classmate at their high school in the California city of Palmdale.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Darran Harris tells KTTV Friday that the student was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.

The shooting happened at Highland High School in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles

He says one student was shot in the arm and the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the shooter and the victim. He didn’t elaborate. The injured student is expected to make a full recovery.

Harris says the school is safe but remains on lock down as officials worked to reunite students with their parents.